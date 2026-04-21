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Clay Stevenson News: Posts shutout in AHL playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Stevenson recorded an 18-save shutout in AHL Hershey's 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Stevenson didn't have a shutout in 37 regular-season appearances, but he was clutch when Hershey needed him the most. He went 18-13-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .912 save percentage for the Bears this year. This was his first AHL postseason shutout in four outings.

Clay Stevenson
Washington Capitals
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