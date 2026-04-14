Clay Stevenson News: Tending twine Tuesday
Stevenson will defend the road net against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Stevenson has won two of his three NHL starts this season while allowing only seven goals on 73 shots. Columbus ranks 17th in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per game.
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