Clayton Keller Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Keller (illness) will be a game-time decision heading into Thursday's clash with Calgary, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Keller was nearly unstoppable prior to getting sick, racking up 17 points in his last 13 outings and registering at least a point in 10 of those appearances. With Keller on the shelf versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Matias Maccelli was shifted into a top-six role and will likely remain there if Keller can't play Thursday.