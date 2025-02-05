Clayton Keller News: Assists game-winner

Keller had an assist in the extra period and added five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers.

Keller registered a secondary helper on Dylan Guenther's game-winner. He also got off the ice a split-second before Guenther entered the offensive zone, avoiding an offside call and allowing the go-ahead play to stand. Utah's captain raised his season totals to 39 assists, 57 points and 135 shots on goal across 52 games this season. The 26-year-old winger is tied for the 20th-most points in the league and playing above a point-per-game pace. He is right on pace to break his career-best of 86 points from the 2022-23 campaign. It will be a tough task, but Keller's situation in Utah has improved since the return of Guenther and blueliner Mikhail Sergachev a few games ago. The captain is a high-level fantasy option for the rest of the season.