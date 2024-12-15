Clayton Keller News: Comes up clutch

Keller scored a power-play goal on five shots and also had an assist with the man advantage in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Keller's second multi-point effort in the last three games was a big one. He helped out on a Nick Schmaltz game-tying goal in the second period, then added the game-winning tally himself at 19:16 of the third. Keller has 10 goals this season, and three of them have been game-winners. The captain is at 28 points (10 on the power play), 75 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 30 appearances in his usual top-line role.