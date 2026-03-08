Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Deals two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Keller logged two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Keller set up Dylan Guenther in the second period and Logan Cooley in overtime. With five points over his last three games, Keller continues to pile up offense for the Mammoth. The 27-year-old is up to 19 goals, 44 assists, 168 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 63 appearances this season.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
