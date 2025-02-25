Clayton Keller News: Deposits game-tying goal
Keller scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Keller's point streak is up to five games (three goals, four assists). The 26-year-old tied the game in the final minute of the second period. Keller continues to play above a point-per-game pace -- he's at 21 tallies, 43 assists, 160 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 58 outings this season. While he won't hit much or take many penalties, his offense is plenty strong enough to help most fantasy managers.
