Clayton Keller News: Dishes pair of helpers

Keller logged two assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Keller had the secondary helper on tallies by linemates Nick Schmaltz and Alex Kerfoot. Following news of Logan Cooley (lower body) being out indefinitely, Keller will return to being the focal point of Utah's offense, though that's familiar territory for the 26-year-old winger. Keller has 18 goals, 38 helpers, 127 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 50 appearances this season and should continue to return solid scoring numbers.