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Clayton Keller News: Dishes two helpers in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Keller recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Keller has earned five points (one goal, four assists) in this series, all coming over the last three games. The 27-year-old has added 14 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five playoff contests. The Mammoth will need to lean on their captain for a must-win Game 6 on Friday.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
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