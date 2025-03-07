Clayton Keller News: Earns 300th career assist

Keller logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

This was the 300th helper of Keller's career, coming in his 581st game. The 26-year-old is also close to a couple more milestones, sitting 12 goals away from 200 and 12 points away from 500, with the latter being achievable in 2024-25 given his lofty scoring pace this season. The 26-year-old has 22 goals, 48 helpers, 165 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 61 appearances while serving on Utah's top line.