Clayton Keller News: Earns three points Friday

Keller scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, six assists). The 27-year-old forward has earned a power-play helper in each of his last three outings as well. He's up to 18 goals, 40 assists, 17 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 59 appearances in a top-line role.