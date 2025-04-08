Clayton Keller News: Earns two points in win

Keller scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Keller's second multi-point effort in a row, giving him three goals and three assists over his last five games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 27 goals, 57 helpers, 207 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 77 appearances. He has four contests left to surpass his career high of 86 points from the 2022-23 campaign, and a particularly hot finish could also see him reach the 30-goal mark for the third year in a row.