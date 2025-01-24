Fantasy Hockey
Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Extends point streak to six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Keller notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

This was Keller's fourth multi-point effort during his six-game point streak. In that span, he has three goals and nine assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 36 helpers, 114 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 47 appearances this season. Keller has been as consistent as anyone in Utah's lineup and continues to be an excellent scorer for his fantasy managers.

Clayton Keller
Utah Hockey Club
