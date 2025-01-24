Clayton Keller News: Extends point streak to six games
Keller notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
This was Keller's fourth multi-point effort during his six-game point streak. In that span, he has three goals and nine assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 36 helpers, 114 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 47 appearances this season. Keller has been as consistent as anyone in Utah's lineup and continues to be an excellent scorer for his fantasy managers.
