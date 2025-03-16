Clayton Keller News: Fills empty cage

Keller scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Keller finished off Utah's win with 31 seconds left in the third period. The winger continues to play well with two goals and four assists over seven outings in March, though he was more explosive on offense in a four-goal, 13-point February. Keller is up to 24 goals, 75 points, 179 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances this season.