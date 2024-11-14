Clayton Keller News: Garners assist Wednesday

Keller posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Keller saw just 12:46 of ice time in the contest, though that may have been a product of the game situation. Utah had to kill off nearly 11 minutes of penalties in the third period, and Keller is not part of the team's regular penalty-kill rotation. He hasn't been flashy this season with just two multi-point efforts over 16 contests. Keller has six goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.