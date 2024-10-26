Clayton Keller News: Leads team in scoring

Keller scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Kings.

He wired a one-timer from the right circle on a second-period power play for Utah's first goal of the game. Keller leads Utah with nine points (five goals, four assists) in nine games. The 26-year-old has 162 points, including 70 goals, in 160 games over the last two seasons. And he's averaged 225 shots in each of those years. With 28 shots so far, Keller is on pace to up that total to the 250 mark or better in 2024-25.