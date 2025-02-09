Clayton Keller News: Offers power-play helper

Keller notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Keller has four points, including two on the power play, over five games in February. The winger set up a Dylan Guenther goal in the second period of Sunday's contest. Keller is up to 20 goals, 60 points (24 on the power play), 147 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 55 appearances this season. He could challenge his career high of 86 points from the 2022-23 campaign if he stays on his current pace, though he likely won't match the 37 goals he scored that season.