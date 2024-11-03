Clayton Keller News: Point streak at four games

Keller recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller helped out on Ian Cole's second-period tally. During his active four-game point streak, Keller has two goals, two assists, eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating. It's his longest streak of the young campaign, but the 26-year-old winger is a consistent scorer and rarely goes extended stretches without offense. He has six goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 outings overall.