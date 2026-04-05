Clayton Keller News: Posts hat trick Saturday

Keller recorded a hat trick, with one of those goals coming in the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Keller was extremely efficient since he found the back of the net with each of his three shots, and this hat trick snapped a six-game goal drought. The star winger has been extremely productive despite the lack of goals, though. Over his last 10 appearances, Keller has racked up 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and 30 shots on target. The 27-year-old forward is worth trusting across alll formats even if his goal numbers aren't as consistent as one would hope from a top-line winger.