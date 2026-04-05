Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Posts hat trick Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Keller recorded a hat trick, with one of those goals coming in the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Keller was extremely efficient since he found the back of the net with each of his three shots, and this hat trick snapped a six-game goal drought. The star winger has been extremely productive despite the lack of goals, though. Over his last 10 appearances, Keller has racked up 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and 30 shots on target. The 27-year-old forward is worth trusting across alll formats even if his goal numbers aren't as consistent as one would hope from a top-line winger.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago