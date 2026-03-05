Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Pots goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Keller scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Keller doubled Utah's lead with a backhander at the 8:03 mark of the second period. The veteran is up 19 goals on the season, and he's been very productive of late with points in six of his last seven contests, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight helpers) in that span.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
