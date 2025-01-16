Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Power-play assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Keller logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Keller helped out on a Logan Cooley tally early in the second period. With five assists over his last six games, Keller has remained solid on offense despite a lack of goals. The winger is up to 44 points (18 on the power play), 108 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 outings.

Clayton Keller
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now