Clayton Keller News: Power-play assist in loss

Keller logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Keller helped out on a Logan Cooley tally early in the second period. With five assists over his last six games, Keller has remained solid on offense despite a lack of goals. The winger is up to 44 points (18 on the power play), 108 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 outings.