Clayton Keller News: Registers power-play helper

Keller notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Keller has a helper in each of the last two contests. His goal-scoring has been quiet lately with just one tally over his last 12 games, but he's added 10 assists, including four on the power play, in that span. The winger is now at 24 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 27 outings overall while filling his usual top-line role.