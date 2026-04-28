Clayton Keller News: Scores in Game 4 defeat
Keller scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Keller went pointless in the first two games of the series, but he seems to be turning things around of late with three points (one goal, two assists), a plus-3 rating and seven shots on goal in his last two appearances. Keller had 26 goals and 88 points over 82 regular-season contests this year, so he needs to be at his best if Utah is going to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Based on his last two games, he seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign.
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