Clayton Keller News: Scores power-play goal
Keller recorded a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Keller doubled Utah's lead in the latter stages of the first period with a wrister following set-ups from Matias Maccelli and Nick Schmaltz. This goal might have been the only point Keller notched in this game, but it extended his goalscoring run to three games -- and his point streak to five contests. Over that five-game stretch, Keller has notched 10 points (three goals, seven assists), seven shots on goal, one hit and four blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now