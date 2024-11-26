Clayton Keller News: Sets up opening goal

Keller registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Keller still doesn't have a goal on 18 shots in November, but he has racked up nine helpers over 11 games this month. The 26-year-old winger set up Dylan Guenther's goal just after a power play expired in the second period. Keller has six goals, 14 assists, 50 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 22 appearances in his usual top-line role this season.