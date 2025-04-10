Clayton Keller News: Slings helper Thursday

Keller logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Keller has three goals and four assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old is up to 27 goals, 58 assists, 208 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 78 appearances. Keller is one point shy of matching his career high, and the winger's offense should remain around this level for the next few years as Utah is poised to be competitive in the long run.