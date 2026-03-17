Clayton Keller News: Snaps goal drought

Keller scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Keller snapped a five-game goal drought with a snap shot at the 12:11 mark of the first period to even the score 1-1. The marker was Keller's 20th goal of the season, and it allowed him to also end a three-game point skid. Despite the cold streak of late, Keller remains one of Utah's best players and has 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games this season.