Clayton Keller News: Snaps goal drought
Keller scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Keller snapped a five-game goal drought with a snap shot at the 12:11 mark of the first period to even the score 1-1. The marker was Keller's 20th goal of the season, and it allowed him to also end a three-game point skid. Despite the cold streak of late, Keller remains one of Utah's best players and has 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games this season.
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