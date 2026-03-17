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Clayton Keller News: Snaps goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:43am

Keller scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Keller snapped a five-game goal drought with a snap shot at the 12:11 mark of the first period to even the score 1-1. The marker was Keller's 20th goal of the season, and it allowed him to also end a three-game point skid. Despite the cold streak of late, Keller remains one of Utah's best players and has 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games this season.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
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