Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Keller tallied the last goal of the game. He has two goals and an assist over his last three contests as he continues to offer strong offense in a top-line role. The winger is up to six goals, 11 points (two on the power play), 32 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances. Keller is frequently a steady option for points, power-play production and shots in fantasy.

