Clayton Keller News: Strikes twice early
Keller scored two goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Keller's two goals came within the first 6:05 of the contest. He's heating up again with three tallies over his last two outings after going five games without a goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 67 points, 194 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 69 appearances. He'll need a big surge to get to the 30-goal mark for the fourth year in a row, but Keller remains a reliable source of offense on the Mammoth's top line.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More