Clayton Keller News: Three helpers in clinching win
Keller had three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Keller failed to find the back of the net for a third straight game, but he was active as a playmaker and got involved directly in three of the team's four goals. This was his sixth straight game with at least a point, and with 15 points over that stretch (four goals, 11 assists), few players in the NHL have been as hot as Keller over the last two weeks.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More