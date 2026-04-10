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Clayton Keller News: Three helpers in clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Keller had three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Keller failed to find the back of the net for a third straight game, but he was active as a playmaker and got involved directly in three of the team's four goals. This was his sixth straight game with at least a point, and with 15 points over that stretch (four goals, 11 assists), few players in the NHL have been as hot as Keller over the last two weeks.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
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