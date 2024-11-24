Clayton Keller News: Three helpers in rout
Keller notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.
After helping to set up Mikhail Sergachev in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Keller pocketed two more assists with the man advantage in the third. It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 12, and while Keller has yet to find the back of the net in November, he has produced eight assists in nine games on the month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now