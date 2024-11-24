Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Three helpers in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Keller notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

After helping to set up Mikhail Sergachev in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Keller pocketed two more assists with the man advantage in the third. It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 12, and while Keller has yet to find the back of the net in November, he has produced eight assists in nine games on the month.

Clayton Keller
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now