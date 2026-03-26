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Clayton Keller News: Trio of assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Keller recorded three assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Keller has three goals and four helpers over his last six games. He earned one of his assists on the power play in this contest. The 27-year-old continues to be among the most reliable scorers for the Mammoth, totaling 22 goals, 49 assists, 19 power-play points, 207 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 73 outings this season.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
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