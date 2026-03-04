Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Two helpers in DC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Keller notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Mammoth jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Keller kicked off a heater at the beginning of February, and the Olympic break didn't cool him off -- he has four multi-point performances in Utah's last six games, amassing two goals and 10 points during that stretch.

Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Keller See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago