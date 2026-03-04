Clayton Keller News: Two helpers in DC
Keller notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Both helpers came in the first period as the Mammoth jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Keller kicked off a heater at the beginning of February, and the Olympic break didn't cool him off -- he has four multi-point performances in Utah's last six games, amassing two goals and 10 points during that stretch.
