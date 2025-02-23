Clayton Keller News: Two more assists in win

Keller recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Keller has two goals and five helpers over seven outings in February. He had the secondary assist on goals by Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther in this contest as Utah was able to rely on its top players in a low-scoring win. Keller is up to 20 goals, 43 assists, 156 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances this season.