Clayton Keller News: Two-point effort Thursday

Keller notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Both helpers came in the second period, as the 27-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto. The red-hot Keller will take a 10-game point streak into the first round of the playoffs, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 20 points, and he finishes the regular season with 26 goals and 88 points in 82 contests.