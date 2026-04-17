Clayton Keller News: Two-point effort Thursday
Keller notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Both helpers came in the second period, as the 27-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto. The red-hot Keller will take a 10-game point streak into the first round of the playoffs, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 20 points, and he finishes the regular season with 26 goals and 88 points in 82 contests.
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