Clayton Keller News: Two power-play points vs. Jets

Keller recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Keller opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season just 4:24 into the game, and he later set up Barrett Hayton's tally to double the lead. Keller's tied with Dylan Guenther for the team lead in goals, and Keller's 82 points are 23 more than second-place Nick Schmaltz has among Utah's skaters. Keller needs four points in Utah's last five games to match his career high of 86 points, established in the 2022-23 campaign.