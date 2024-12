Ceci (illness) is good to play in Thursday's tilt against St. Louis, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Ceci has a goal, seven points, 33 hits and 56 blocks in 31 appearances with San Jose in 2024-25. He didn't miss any action due to the illness, but he was regarded as a game-time decision. Ceci is projected to serve on the top pairing alongside Jake Walman.