Cody Ceci News: Bags apple in loss

Ceci notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Ceci helped out on Fabian Zetterlund's goal just 58 seconds into the game. The 31-year-old Ceci has two points and nine blocks over four outings in January while continuing to play in a top-pairing role. The veteran defenseman is up to 12 points, 46 shots on net, 78 blocks, 45 hits and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances. The offense is nothing special, but his large role has allowed him to contribute semi-regularly. He's on pace to top the 20-point mark for the sixth time in his career.