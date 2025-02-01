Cody Ceci News: Bound for Texas

Ceci and Mikael Granlund were traded to Dallas from San Jose for a 2025 first-round and conditional third-round pick Saturday.

Ceci had four goals, 11 assists, 52 hits and 100 blocked shots over 54 appearances with the Sharks this season. Ceci will provide the Stars will a solid blueliner, something they need because Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) are out of action.