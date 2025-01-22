Cody Ceci News: Dishes pair of helpers

Ceci provided two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

This performance ended a five-game slump for Ceci. He set up the Sharks' first two goals, scored by Macklin Celebrini and Luke Kunin. The 31-year-old Ceci is up to 14 points, 54 shots on net, 49 hits, 92 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 50 outings in a top-four role. He won't add much offense, but he can be a one-category specialist in blocks.