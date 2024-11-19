Cody Ceci News: Earns helper Monday

Ceci logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

This was Ceci's second helper in his last four contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has filled a shutdown role in the Sharks' top four this season, so most of his offense will be by virtue of playing big minutes. He's at a modest four assists with 25 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-6 rating over 20 appearances, averaging 22:36 of ice time.