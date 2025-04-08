Cody Ceci News: Ends slump with assist

Ceci posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Ceci snapped a 12-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he had 23 blocked shots, 12 shots on net and a plus-9 rating, so he has remained effective on the defensive side of things. Overall, the 31-year-old blueliner is at 23 points, 84 shots on net, 75 hits, 148 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 81 contests between the Stars and Sharks. This level of offense is in line with his usual production for a full season.