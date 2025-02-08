Cody Ceci News: First point since trade

Ceci logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Ceci earned his first point as a Star, setting up a Thomas Harley tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Ceci has continues to see heavy minutes since he was traded from the Sharks -- he's helping to pick up the slack created in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder). Ceci is up to 16 points, 63 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-11 rating through 57 appearances this season. His fantasy value comes from his non-scoring numbers, but he's unlikely to make a large impact in most formats.