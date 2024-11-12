Cody Ceci News: Generates helper

Ceci produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Ceci has two helpers and 13 blocked shots over his last six games. The 30-year-old defenseman is filling a top-four role and should continue to block a lot of shots, but he doesn't add much in hits, PIM or plus-minus rating. For the season, Ceci has three helpers, 23 shots on net, 32 blocks, 20 hits and a minus-6 rating over 17 contests.