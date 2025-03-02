Cody Ceci News: Generates helper in win

Ceci logged an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Ceci helped out on a Matt Duchene tally in the first period. This was Ceci's third assist over nine contests since he was traded from the Sharks. The 31-year-old has provided a steady defensive presence, earning at least one hit and one block in each of his games with the Stars. For the season, he's at 18 points, 66 shots on net, 70 hits, 115 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 63 appearances.