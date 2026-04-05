Cody Ceci News: Logs helper in overtime win

Ceci recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper ended a 33-game point drought for Ceci, who has struggled in a bottom-four role over the second half of the campaign. He had 49 blocked shots, 21 shots on net and a minus-10 rating during the slump. Ceci is at a meager nine points with 56 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-9 rating through 76 outings overall.