Cody Ceci News: Manages helper Thursday

Ceci posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Ceci has three helpers over his last five games. He continues to chip in a little offense to go along with decent numbers in the physical areas while playing on the top pairing. The 30-year-old blueliner has nine points, 38 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-7 rating across 35 contests this season.