Cody Ceci News: Nets first goal of 2024-25

Ceci scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Ceci snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 30-year-old defenseman's goal stood as the game-winner, his first such goal since 2020-21. He's now at six points, 30 shots on net, 27 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances. Ceci is holding his own in a top-four role for the Sharks, though it helps that he's playing alongside the red-hot Jake Walman at even strength.