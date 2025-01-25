Fantasy Hockey
Cody Ceci

Cody Ceci News: Nets goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Ceci scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Ceci got to the front of the net and redirected in an attempt by Jake Walman. With two goals and three assists over 12 outings in January, Ceci has done fairly well for a blueliner on a low-scoring team. The 31-year-old is up to a total of 15 points, 59 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 51 hits and a minus-8 rating through 52 contests this season.

Cody Ceci
San Jose Sharks

