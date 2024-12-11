Cody Ceci News: Notches assist in loss

Ceci recorded an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ceci has a goal, an assist, nine blocked shots and six hits over five games on the Sharks' current road trip, which ends Thursday in St. Louis. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 34 shots on net, 33 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 31 outings. He remains in a top-pairing role, but his physicality is more impressive than his offense.